0 Memphis man behind bars after 'rubbing himself' at park with kids; charged with indecent exposure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars after investigators say he rubbed his private area in front of a large group of children at a park.

Investigators were call to Morris Park at Poplar and Orleans around 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

Two victims on the scene say they saw Jimmy Hall take his penis out before he began rubbing himself in front of a large group of kids while they were playing in the park.

When a witness on the scene started walking toward Hall, he began walking away, according to MPD.

Hall was then seen walking westbound on Poplar St.

Police officers were flagged down and positively identified Hall as the suspect responsible for exposing himself in the park.

Vonti Davis was there playing cards with his friends when he said he saw what Hall did. Davis told us he wasn’t going to let Hall get away with it.

Davis said, “I was like ‘don’t do it don’t do it’, he said ‘(EXPLETIVE) you!’ and I was like ‘you really want to do that?’ He said ‘yeah,’ so I hit him.”

“When I hit him, he tried to hit me back… I continued to hit him and call the police,” Davis said. Hall was arrested minutes later.

Dwain Manning was at the park and saw it all go down. He told FOX13, “unfortunately Morris Park is a crime ridden place and attracts an unsavory crowd.”

He said MPD used to patrol the area more and hopes officers will target the park again.

Hall was eventually transported to the Sex Crimes Office where he gave a statement to police that he was exposing himself.

Hall was later charged with indecent exposure and taken to 201 Poplar.

