0 Memphis man behind bars after threatening driver at gunpoint after accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person got into a car accident and faced what most people would not expect, a gun pointed at his face from the other driver.

That is what a Mid-South man said happened to him and the other driver is behind bars.

We spoke exclusively with one of the victims who said the suspect called police three times, then threatened to kill the victim.

The victim told us the suspect held a gun to his face.

The incident occurred when the victim was about to turn into his cousin’s driveway and a black car going 70 miles per hour down the street hit his car.

A man who saw everything happen on his surveillance camera stepped in to help.

Shattered pieces of the victim’s car litter the 4100 block of Camelot Street in Parkway Village.

The victim said a man in a black mustang traveling at least 70 miles per hour came out of nowhere Saturday when he was about to turn into his cousin’s driveway.

“After hitting me, it knocked me on the right-hand side of the street, he goes down the street turns around, jumps out the car with a gun and tells me, you hit my car, I need some money I said I don’t have any money, I have State Farm insurance,” the victim said.

He said the suspect, Ladarius Neely, kept asking for money several times.

That’s when the victim got help from a neighbor, who’s also a friend.

The man allowed the victim to come inside his home. The witnesses' daughter wasn’t the only person who called police.

Neely also called police to say someone hit his car and that he was going to kill him, according to the victim.

The witness said Neely banged on his door with a gun.

Neely told the witness if he didn’t make the victim come outside, then the witness would have to give Neely money or suffer the consequences.

The witness said the only reason he didn’t pull out his gun is that his daughter told him not to.

“I had gave my life to Jesus, I decided to go outside and deal with it,” the victim said.

The witness told us he turned his surveillance video over to the police and the video shows Neely hitting the victim’s car and holding up a gun.

The suspect is now behind bars.

