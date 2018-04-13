  • Memphis man brutally beaten and carjacked on way to bible study

    By: Tony Atkins

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The latest on the search for the attackers and new details about the investigation, on Good Morning Memphis.

    Memphis Police are looking for the three men who were caught on camera, attacking a man outside a Whitehaven gas station and stealing his car. 

    Odell Wright, 69, said he was on his way to bible study when he stopped to get gas at a Valero in the 1600 block of Shelby Dr. 

    “By the time I got through pumping my gas. As soon as I put the top on, they were on me,” Wright said.

    Police said the attack happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Wright’s 2010 Dodge Avenger was also taken. 

    “Didn’t seem like it was real. Didn’t seem like it was happening to me,” he explained. 

    Wright said one of the suspects put a gun to his stomach before he wrestled it away. Shortly after, he was attacked.

    Police said if you have any information about the carjacking, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

