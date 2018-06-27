Memphis man burned over 70 percent of his body after tire shop fire

FOX13 is live from where the flames broke out on Good Morning Memphis.
Memphis responded to a building fire shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday
It happened on the 2100 block of Frayser Boulevard at the Big Sale Tire shop
When crews arrived on scene there was heavy fire coming from the building, it is estimated that nearly 70 percent of the building was burning.
Firefighters had to fight the fire from outside because of the extent of the damage.
MFD was able to get the flames under control within 17 minutes
One man who was working at the time the flames broke out was transported to regional one in critical condition - second and third degree burns to over 70 percent of his body
One firefighter was treated on the scene for heat exhaustion.
