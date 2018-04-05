Memphis man busted with $1.5 million worth of meth disguised as candy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars in Alabama and 82 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of nearly $1,500,000 if off the streets.
On Thursday, March 29, members of the Sheriff’s Highway Safety Unit in Jefferson County, Alabama stopped a Honda for erratic driving on Interstate 59/20. The driver of the car identified as 56-year-old James Fields granted consent to search for drugs.
During the search, 82 pounds packaged as candy was seized, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Fields was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. His bond was set at $200,000 bond.
