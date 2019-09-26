Memphis man charged after firing AR-15 while 7-year-old was inside home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after an AR-15 rifle was fired in the same home a 7-year-old was sleeping in.
Officers were called to the 1500 block of Patterson to respond to a domestic disturbance call. The incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00.
The victim told police she approached Xavier Woodard, 29, and started yelling and pushing him about some text messages on his phone while he was asleep.
Police said when Woodard was awakened, he walked in the bedroom and grabbed an AR-15 rifle.
Another victim, who also lives in the home, walked to the hallway to see what was going on. That's when police said Woodard pointed the rifle at the second victim, then fired one round into the floor.
MPD said a 7-year-old boy was sleeping in a nearby bedroom when the shot was fired by Woodard. Police took the weapon and ammunition.
Woodard has been charged with aggravated assault and child abuse/neglect. He's being held on a $25,000 bond and is expected in court Thursday morning at 9:00.
