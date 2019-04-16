Memphis man charged after his car was stolen with a child inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been charged after police said he left a child in a car when someone stole the vehicle.
Officers responded to an auto theft/kidnapping call in the 6200 block of Macon in the parking lot of the Luck 7 Food Mart on Monday evening.
Defendant Javier Jimenez, 19, told officers someone stole his car while he was inside the store.
Jimenez left his 8-year-old cousin in the backseat of the car while it was still running, according to police.
MPD requested additional officers to patrol the area and search for the child.
Investigators eventually found the car less than a mile away at the Canterbury Woods Apartments.
The 8-year-old was asleep in the car when officers located the vehicle.
Jimenez was arrested and charged with child neglect/endangerment. His next court date is 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
