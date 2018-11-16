  • Memphis man charged in shooting death of girlfriend's 1-year-old daughter

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was indicted in the shooting death of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old daughter. 

    The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said Shawn Moore, 27, was also indicted for aggravated child neglect, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with evidence.

    The original incident happened on Nov. 10, 2017, in a bedroom at an apartment on South Mendenhall Street near Winchester Road. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Police said Moore fatally shot the baby – 1-year-old Robbin Keefer – in the head “accidentally.” 

    Moore told investigators he had a pistol in his waistband and was seated on the side of a bed when the baby’s mother put her down. He said he put the pistol down on the bed “within reach of the baby’s 3-year-old brother” who was there also. 

    According to police, Moore said he forgot about the gun. Moments later, he heard a gunshot.

    The baby died while at the hospital, officials said. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories