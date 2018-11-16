Memphis man charged in shooting death of girlfriend's 1-year-old daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was indicted in the shooting death of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old daughter.
The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said Shawn Moore, 27, was also indicted for aggravated child neglect, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with evidence.
The original incident happened on Nov. 10, 2017, in a bedroom at an apartment on South Mendenhall Street near Winchester Road.
Police said Moore fatally shot the baby – 1-year-old Robbin Keefer – in the head “accidentally.”
Moore told investigators he had a pistol in his waistband and was seated on the side of a bed when the baby’s mother put her down. He said he put the pistol down on the bed “within reach of the baby’s 3-year-old brother” who was there also.
According to police, Moore said he forgot about the gun. Moments later, he heard a gunshot.
The baby died while at the hospital, officials said.
