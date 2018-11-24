Memphis man charged with DUI and vehicular homicide after early morning crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is dead after police say a man ran her over early Saturday morning.
Investigators were called to Mt. Moriah Rd. near Clark Rd. at 1:22 a.m.
Officers said a woman was hit and killed by an Infiniti on the scene.
The driver of that Infiniti was Alex Walker, according to MPD.
Walker was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI.
Other details related to the homicide are not available at this time.
FOX13 will keep you updated on this investigation once additional details are available.
At 1:22 a.m. MPD responded to a Pedestrian crash on Mt. Moriah near Clark Rd. involving an Infiniti. Officers observed a F/B laying in the road. She was pronounced deceased.The driver of the Infiniti Alex Walker was arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide and DUI. pic.twitter.com/xtvFkzDwhd— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 24, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}