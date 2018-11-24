  • Memphis man charged with DUI and vehicular homicide after early morning crash

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is dead after police say a man ran her over early Saturday morning.

    Investigators were called to Mt. Moriah Rd. near Clark Rd. at 1:22 a.m.

    Officers said a woman was hit and killed by an Infiniti on the scene.

    The driver of that Infiniti was Alex Walker, according to MPD.

    Walker was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI.

    Other details related to the homicide are not available at this time.

