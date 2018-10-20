Memphis man charged with murder, claimed 2-year-old slipped out of his hands

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested a man and charged him with Aggravated Child Abuse after a two-year-old was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition. That boy later died from his injuries.
Alan Johnson was taking care of the child while his mother was at work, according to a police affidavit. He told investigators he was throwing the two-year-old up in the air and catching him, but the boy slipped on the last throw.
Johnson was just charged on Friday with first-degree murder in the incident after the Shelby County Medical Examiner ruled the child's death a homicide.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- New electric scooter company must remove scooters from Memphis, city says
- Mega Million jackpot hits $1 billion, Powerball prize at $470 million
- Man steals car on UofM campus because he was late for an exam, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Johnson said he caught the two-year-old by his ankle -- then swung him to keep the child from hitting the ground. He told police he saw the boy’s neck go back and noticed he was not responding, so he called police.
The staff at Le Bonheur told police the injuries, which included a skull fracture, brain swelling, internal injuries and rib fractures, were not consistent with the Johnson's story.
He started to give a statement to police, but then declined to cooperate with the investigation.
On Friday, the medical examiner found new and healing fractures of the child's ribs and also lacerations of several organs.
Alan Johnson was arrested and initially only charged with Aggravated Child Abuse. Since those charges, the child died.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}