0 Memphis man charged with rape and aggravated assault following motel incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is charged with rape, assault and other felony charges on Monday after an incident at a Memphis motel, according to the Shelby County DA’s office.

Kim Proctor Jr, -- who is known as “Lil Man” -- is charged with rape, aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm, investigators said.

The victim told MPD that she was with another woman and Proctor, 33, while hanging around the Cabana Apartments, located near Vollintine Avenue and University Street.

The trio decided to rent a room at the Rainbow Inn and Proctor booked it.

After entering the room, the victim reported that Proctor tried to kiss her while the other woman was showering.

The victim said she resisted Proctor’s advances, but he forced himself on her.

The other woman heard screaming when she got out the shower, which prompted her and the victim to run to the motel’s parking lot, where they saw Proctor trying to dress himself, according to the arrest affidavit.

The woman took one of Proctor’s shoes and he allegedly verbally threatened the woman and victim.

The woman and victim reported that Proctor removed a pistol from his vehicle and placed it on his waistband. He then lifted his shirt and told the woman and victim, “I will blow both of your f****** heads off,” before driving off in his vehicle, the affidavit states.

The victim and woman provided their written statements to MPD on Feb. 27 and identified Proctor during a photo lineup.

MPD records show that Proctor is a convicted felon who pled guilty to aggravated burglary and property theft in February 2015.

He was sentenced to six and four years respectively.

