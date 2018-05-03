Memphis man charged with raping 15-year-old, giving her HIV

A Memphis man who was featured on Mid-South’s Most Wanted is now in jail. He’s accused of sex crimes involving a 15-year-old girl.
Sekarris Bell, 22, is charged with statutory rape and criminal exposure to HIV.
Over a two-month period, Bell allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old. He would meet the girl at a home where she was babysitting, and the two would have unprotected sex after the kids went to bed, according to an arrest affidavit.
Investigators said Bell and the teen met up on three different occasions.
In December of 2017, the girl tested positive for an STD. She later got a call from the Shelby County Health Department stating she tested positive for HIV.
Records indicated Bell tested positive for HIV in April 2014. He did not disclose that diagnosis to the teen, according to police.
On April 9, Bell agreed to meet with law enforcement at the sex crimes office, but he didn’t show for his appointment.
