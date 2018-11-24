0 Memphis man charged with vehicular homicide after crash, victim ID'd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is dead after being run down by a drunk driver overnight.

FOX13 learned from police the victim has been identified as Nikki Harris, 30.

Alex Walker, 24, is behind bars accused of hitting and killing Harris. Memphis Police said he was under the influence at the time.

“That’s just tragic. I hate to see on a holiday weekend that you have to have a tragedy like that,” said Brian Echols Saturday morning. He was getting gas at the intersection where the wreck occurred.

It happened near the intersection of Mt. Moriah and Clarke Roads around 1:30 Saturday morning.

Walker appears to have had a clean record until now.

“Sometimes, you know, people don’t have records, but will go out drinking and driving, thinking they’ve got everything under control and next thing you know, bam, you’ve got a record now,” Echols continued.

We spoke to several people in the area Saturday who say, while this is a sad situation, they weren’t surprised.

Pedestrians jay-walking in the area, they told us, have become a huge problem.

The intersection does not have a crosswalk.

“Sometimes they just run across the street. They see you coming, but still run across the street,” Bill Howell, a neighbor told us.

Walker is charged with DUI and aggravated assault and is being held on no bond.

His first court appearance will be Monday at 9 a.m.

