0 Memphis man chokes girlfriend and her dogs during fight, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars after officers said he choked his girlfriend and her dogs.

Police responded to an aggravated assault in the 6300 block of Old Glory Dr.

When police arrived on the scene, the victim said she was involved in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend James Black, 24, that turned into a physical altercation.

The victim said she was in the bathroom when Black started punching her in the face with a closed fist - then he started choking her.

Black told her he was going to, "kill her this time," according to police.

She told officers he choked her for about three minutes until she acted like she lost consciousness.

Once Black let her go, he started choking her dogs and tried to kill them too, according to MPD.

Investigators later found a stab wound in one of the dog's side.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The victim told police she ran out the house into her neighbors home down the street.

When the victim arrived at her neighbor's home, Black came to the door knocking, screaming, and cursing.

The victim and neighbor then ran to the bedroom to hide, but Black kicked down the front door.

Police said he ran to the bedroom door and kicked it open. Once he realized the police had been called he left the residence.

Black has been charged with Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, and Criminal Attempt-Second Degree Murder.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.