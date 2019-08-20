0 Memphis man claims brother lied to police, stole his identity after car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is working to clear his name, after he claims his brother lied to police.

Brandon Evans told FOX13 his brother was in a car accident. Instead of giving police the correct personal information, his brother told police he was Brandon.

Evans told FOX13 if the mix-up isn’t resolved in a few days, he could lose his license and his job.

Officers investigated Evans’ brother for rear-ending a car on Father’s Day, but he allegedly used Evans’ name and birthdate instead of his own.

Evans said officers must not have asked for a social security number because they would have caught his brother in the lie.

Evans is now charged with driving without insurance and his license could be suspended. He went to MPD to clear the matter up, but they told him to file a fraud charge against his brother.

Evans told FOX13 that police did not explain to him there was no other option.

"He didn't tell me the only way to clear my name and get me out of this problem is to press charges," he said.

On July 9, Evans filed a police report accusing his brother of impersonation. He thought it would clear up the matter, but it hasn’t – and now he is concerned his license could be suspended.

Evans believes all this could have been resolved if officers had asked his brother for his social security number.

Memphis police confirmed the case is under investigation, but investigators told FOX13 if Evans had filed a complaint against his brother immediately, the matter would have been resolved quickly.

