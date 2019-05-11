0 Memphis man claims he was fired from Family Dollar after defending himself from armed robbers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is speaking out after being fired from a Memphis Family Dollar store for defending himself in a shooting when his store got robbed.

The incident happened at the Family Dollar in the 900 block of Jackson Avenue on April 24.

Anthony Pogue said he witnessed the store being robbed while he took his break. He told FOX13 they shot at him while he walked to his truck.

That is when he took cover, got his gun out, and started to shoot back.

"I haven't had any sleep and I'm talking about tossing and turning," said Pogue.

Pogue said three men ran into the store with guns demanding money. He worked at the store as an “assets protection agent.”

“I could’ve lost my life,” Pogue said.

According to a police report, the men forced employees to open the cash registers at gunpoint.

Police said the men attacked a store employee and confirmed they fired shots at Pogue.

"When they fired at me, I fired back. I don't see no other way around that. I can't see standing there just letting someone shoot at me when I am licensed to carry," said Pogue.

Pogue said that happened two weeks after he started working there.

Then after he was terminated, Pogue told FOX13 he received a check that did not fully compensate him for his work.

Pogue said he followed the store’s policy of no guns inside the store.

FOX13 reached out to Family Dollar corporate officials several times regarding Pogue’s situation. They have not yet gotten back to us.

