A Memphis man who initially said he shot a man in self-defense now says he “blanked out” and had “visions” in the moments before he pulled the trigger.

Darrell Thurman is charged with Second Degree Murder and other crimes. The charges stem from a deadly shooting in a residential Memphis neighborhood.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Armistead on August 23.

Xavier Wilson, 20, was found unresponsive in a front yard. Emergency responders rushed him to Regional One for treatment, but he did not survive.

Police on the scene questioned Darrell Thurman. The man told officers he was trying to repair his front door when Wilson tried to rob him – so he shot him in self-defense and called 911.

Moments later, officers got a call from a witness, who said he saw Thurman shoot Wilson in the back for no reason.

That man – and Thurman’s girlfriend who was still at the crime scene – were questioned by police and gave statements to investigators.

The suspect himself was then further questioned by officers. He admitted to making up the story about Wilson trying to rob him.

Thurman explained he was “scared” of Wilson and thought he was there to hurt him. As a result, he shot the victim – who was unarmed – in the back, according to information in an arrest affidavit.

Thurman then told police he “blanked out and was seeing visions” just before the shooting.

Darrell Thurman was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder. No bond has been set at this time.

