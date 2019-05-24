0 Memphis man claims land owner is illegally dumping construction materials into lake near Wolf River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Someone is dumping in a lake near a man’s business and he’s not happy.

The alleged dumping is happening in a lake, just off Covington Pike in Memphis.

FOX13 is told code enforcement will be out Friday to assess the situation. The owner of the property feels he is doing no wrong.

A small lake off Covington Pike is the point of friction between two business owners.

“My biggest concern is he has no regard, he has no regard for us,” said Todd Tigner, who is concerned about the dumping. “Scott Pearce has taken it upon himself to dump garbage, construction debris, and all kinds of things.”

Tigner said the dumping happening near the lake is more than what is allowed. The lake is a former sand mine which sits right beside the Wolf River.

“There’s no toxic materials going in there. So, all that’s monitored and kept up with,” said Pearce, who owns the land.

Pearce told FOX13 only dirt, concrete, rock and brick are being allowed in for partial filling of the former mining site – not construction trash.

On Wednesday, he applied for relief for that partial filling.

According to Board of Adjusters documents, that application was approved with conditions that would ensure the site comes into compliance in a timely manner.

“We had a special use permit on the front end. Some of that didn’t get extended like it was supposed to, but all the other permits were in place,” said Pearce. “When the drudge comes in to take the sand out it leaves a steep slope. What they want is to keep erosion down on a three to one slope.”

Pearce said he is compliance, but Tigner still suspects the heavy traffic includes materials that may not belong.

He wants the city to continue to investigate.

Pearce will be back in court June 1 to ensure he is in compliance with the BOA’s request.

