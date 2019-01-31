0 Memphis man claims MLGW contractor busted water line in front yard while cutting trees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man said MLGW insisted that they needed to send a contractor to cut trees in their yard away from power lines.

That contractor then busted a water line in his front yard – leaving behind a huge mess.

Now, Walter Cooper says no one can agree who should clean it up.

“I just hope they fix it,” said Cooper. “See this, fix it, and do the right thing.”

Cooper said it started when ABC Tree Service showed up at his home, said they were with MLGW and needed to cut trees away from power lines.

"I told them they'd already been cut, I'd rather them not be in my yard because it's damp,” Cooper said. “They insisted they had to be cut today."

Cooper told FOX13 one of the trees was top heavy because of the way they cut it. So, they came back out twice after that to cut it again.

A few days later, that tree fell.

Almost immediately, Cooper’s family noticed standing water in their yard. Just a couple days later, they received a notice from MLGW.

Constantly running water flagged their system, so representatives went to their home.

The representative told Cooper MLGW wasn’t responsible since the damage was on his property.

Despite video of their truck parked in the yard, ABC told Cooper they were hired by MLGW – the responsibility was theirs.

Cooper said they have had standing water in front of their yard for two weeks now. Seven different people have been to their home, and he told FOX13 all of them seem to be passing the buck.

With temperatures below freezing and the waterline compromised, Cooper is worried it is going to have to get worse before it gets better.

FOX13 called MLGW and the number ABC provided Cooper. It went to voicemail and the mailbox was full.

Cooper told FOX13 they are racking up nearly $50 per day in water bills alone, with no choice but to pay.

