  • Memphis man convicted after a woman was raped 18 years ago

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - DNA has linked a man to a rape that happened 18 years in the Mid-South.

    On Friday, a criminal court jury returned the verdict on David Hugo Johnson. 

    Investigators say Johnson was serving prison time in Oklahoma on a burglary charge when the DNA linked him to the rape.

    Officers tell FOX13 the rape happened February 2000 in southwest Memphis involving a 33-year-old woman.

    Johnson, 43, faced 15 to 25 years in prison when he will be sentenced next month.

    Police say the 43-year-old victim was awakened by the sound of a man raising her bedroom window and climbing inside.

    The victim also said the man threatened to kill her, put a knife to her throat then cut her undergarments and raped her.

    Forensic evidence was collected with a sexual assault kit - but the kit wasn't tested until years later.

    July 2012, the kit was sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for testing.

    Once the kit was tested, a male DNA profile was developed and uploaded into the FBI's Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) - where it was continuously searched as for a match.

    March 2015, a John Doe indictment that listed the DNA profile was obtained to prevent the statue of limitations from expiring on the case.

    A CODIS match later that year identified Johnson as the owner of the DNA profile developed in the case.

