Memphis man convicted after a woman was raped 18 years ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - DNA has linked a man to a rape that happened 18 years in the Mid-South.
On Friday, a criminal court jury returned the verdict on David Hugo Johnson.
Investigators say Johnson was serving prison time in Oklahoma on a burglary charge when the DNA linked him to the rape.
Officers tell FOX13 the rape happened February 2000 in southwest Memphis involving a 33-year-old woman.
Johnson, 43, faced 15 to 25 years in prison when he will be sentenced next month.
Police say the 43-year-old victim was awakened by the sound of a man raising her bedroom window and climbing inside.
The victim also said the man threatened to kill her, put a knife to her throat then cut her undergarments and raped her.
Forensic evidence was collected with a sexual assault kit - but the kit wasn't tested until years later.
July 2012, the kit was sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for testing.
Once the kit was tested, a male DNA profile was developed and uploaded into the FBI's Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) - where it was continuously searched as for a match.
March 2015, a John Doe indictment that listed the DNA profile was obtained to prevent the statue of limitations from expiring on the case.
A CODIS match later that year identified Johnson as the owner of the DNA profile developed in the case.
