Memphis man convicted after ambush shooting kills victim riding scooter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials say a Memphis man has been convicted of killing an acquaintance during an ambush shooting back in 2015.
Investigators said the victim was riding a scooter near Kimball and Lamar.
Demarcus Stevenson, 21, was convicted of second-degree murder and charged for the shooting death of Frederick Johnson, 36.
Stevenson was convicted of attempted second-degree murder and employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. He will be sentenced May 28.
Officers said the shooting happened during the early morning hours on September 5, 2015.
Witnesses on the scene said Johnson confronted Stevenson in a convenience store about Stevenson shooting him two years earlier.
Stevenson, who was 17 at the time, left in a car with several companions, according to the District Attorney.
The driver went westbound on Kimball, then stopped to turn off the headlights. Shortly after, Johnson and another man left the store on a scooter heading the same direction on Kimball.
Once the scooter passed the vehicle, Stevenson opened fire, hitting Johnson several times and killing him.
The passenger was slightly injured when the scooter crash - but he wasn't hit by gunfire.
