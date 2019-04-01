Memphis man convicted after fatal drive-by shooting endangered 7-day-old baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials said a 20-year-old man has been convicted after a fatal drive-by shooting in Frayser.
The incident happened in 2016. Officers said a teenage girl was killed, two others were wounded, and several others were endangered - including a 7-day-old baby.
ORIGINAL STORY: Woman mourning teenage daughter shot to death at grandmother's house
Jocquez Parham, who was 18 at the time, could get a minimum of 15 years in prison with no parole. Investigators told FOX13 he will be sentenced later this month.
Parham was convicted Friday afternoon on second-degree murder, seven counts attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
RELATED: 18-year-old charged in teen's shooting death
On December 7, 2016, investigators said Parham drove by a residence in the 1900 block of The Oaks Ave near Overton Crossing and started shooting.
Two victims were hit in the front yard. Bullets also hit a house, killing Rovenia Williams, 18, by shooting her in the hip.
Several other children and adults were in the house, but they were not injured.
Ronevia's mother spoke out after her daughter was shot and killed.
Marquisha Williams previously told FOX13 she is still coming to grips with her daughter's death and trying to stay strong for her brother.
"My heart hurts, because my baby is gone," Williams said. "I could never see her again. They took that from me and her family. But we're a strong family and I have a lot of support."
Williams said she forgives the men who took her daughter's life and injured her brother, but hopes that justice is served.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}