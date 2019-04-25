0 Memphis man convicted for Family Dollar robberies, girlfriend pleads guilty as accomplice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was found guilty of robbing two businesses and using a firearm during these crimes, according to Shelby County court documents.

Documents state that Kewan Callicutt, 34, and his girlfriend, Nitika Wilkerson, 35, robbed a Family Dollar store at gunpoint in 2018, according to Shelby County court documents.

On June 11, 2018, around 8 a.m., Callicutt and Wilkerson entered the Family Dollar, located at 4330 Winchester Road and robbed the business at gunpoint, the documents state.

The duo took over $700 from the store’s registers and safe and walked away from the scene. During the robbery, Callicutt used a silver and black semiautomatic weapon and was wearing a fake beard, Army hat, blue FedEx hoodie, white sunglasses and blue pants.

Callicutt entered a Family Dollar at 3255 Hickory Hill at 9:50 p.m. on July 22, 2018 and robbed the business at gunpoint, according to court documents.

While taking the money, Callicutt was unaware that he also took a GPS tracking device. After the suspect left the scene, Memphis Police Communications were able to locate Callicutt at his home.

According to officers, they noticed a black vehicle backing into the home's driveway. As officers approached the car, Callicutt opened the passenger’s side door, fled the scene on foot and left Wilkerson inside.

Court documents state that Wilkerson was taken into police custody on February 2019 and pled guilty to both robberies. She is set for sentencing on June 19, 2019.

Callicutt’s sentencing is set for July 19, 2019 and he faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years for each robbery and 14 years for using a firearm during a violent crime, according to court documents.

