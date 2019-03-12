Memphis man convicted for his role in stealing package worth more than $21,000 in merchandise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was convicted for his role in the theft of a package from a home that contained more than $21,000 worth of designer clothing, jewelry and other accessories.
Although he was not the actual porch pirate, James Bennett, 35, was convicted of theft of property over $10,000.
Investigators said the package was stolen shortly after delivery on Oct. 24, 2016 in the Berclair area.
The incident was captured on home surveillance video, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
The following day, investigators noticed that items from the stolen package were being advertised for sale online by a person identifying himself as “The Man.”
The phone number included on the ad belonged to Bennett and a woman named Angela Stagner.
When investigators searched the couple’s home, multiple items from the stolen package were recovered.
Stagner, 32, pled guilty last year to theft of property over $10,000 and was given a five-year suspended sentence that was later revoked when she picked up a new charge.
Bennett is scheduled to be sentenced next month. He faces up to 10 years in prison because of prior felony convictions.
