  • Memphis man convicted in Wolfchase Galleria shooting

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was convicted Thursday in a 2015 shooting at Wolfchase Galleria in Cordova. 

    Anterrio Chambers, 21, was convicted of aggravated assault and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

    The incident happened on July 15, 2015 around 7:15 p.m. Two men were returning to their car when they were approached by Chambers and another man. 

    After an exchange of words, the Office of District Attorney General said the victims got into their car, but just moments later, their vehicle was struck with gunfire from Chambers and the unidentified companion.

    The victims drove away and were not injured. The shooting was captured by security cameras at the mall.

