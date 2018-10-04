SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was convicted Thursday of carrying out a paid murder in 2015.
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said Raymon Muhammad was hired to shoot and kill a “high-ranking member of the Memphis Mob street gang” in South Memphis.
PREVIOUS STORY: Second arrest made in murder of well-known gang member, John "King Fish" Jones
Muhammad, 21, was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder in the “contract killing” of John “King Fish” Jones.
Investigators said Muhammad shot Jones, 53, from a passing car with an AK-47 on Dec. 23, 2015, as Jones was on the front porch of a residence in the 1500 block of McMillan Street.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man beats up girlfriend after she catches him cheating, police say
- Bartlett 'Bee whisperer' shares hive removal that is sure to make your skin crawl
- Woman found dead on bedroom floor by granddaughter, investigation underway
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Although Jones was believed to be a high-ranking member of the Memphis Mob street gang, investigators determined that he was killed because of an altercation with another man over a woman a week earlier at a nightclub.
Investigators said Muhammad was given $1,000 and a cell phone for the killing.
The man believed to have hired him, Derrick Matthews, 37, pled guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}