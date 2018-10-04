  • Memphis man convicted of carrying out paid murder of ‘high-ranking' gang member

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was convicted Thursday of carrying out a paid murder in 2015. 

    Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said Raymon Muhammad was hired to shoot and kill a “high-ranking member of the Memphis Mob street gang” in South Memphis. 

    Muhammad, 21, was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder in the “contract killing” of John “King Fish” Jones.

    Investigators said Muhammad shot Jones, 53, from a passing car with an AK-47 on Dec. 23, 2015, as Jones was on the front porch of a residence in the 1500 block of McMillan Street.

    Although Jones was believed to be a high-ranking member of the Memphis Mob street gang, investigators determined that he was killed because of an altercation with another man over a woman a week earlier at a nightclub. 

    Investigators said Muhammad was given $1,000 and a cell phone for the killing.

    The man believed to have hired him, Derrick Matthews, 37, pled guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

