Memphis man convicted of raping 10-year-old girl for years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was convicted Thursday of raping a young girl for years starting when she was 10-years-old.
Investigators said Victor Valle, 37, sexually abused the girl – who is a relative – from August 2002 to October 2005, when she was between the ages of 10 and 13.
Each incident happened in the Berclair area.
The victim was not identified due to her being a minor at the time in addition to the nature of the crime.
Valle is facing 15-25 years in prison when he is sentenced in July by Criminal Court Judge James Lammey Jr.
Valle’s bond was revoked by law following the jury’s verdict.
