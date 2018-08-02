Memphis man convicted of raping child for more than a year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was convicted Thursday of having an ongoing sexual relationship with the daughter of a family friend.
According to a release from Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich, Rodney Miller, 47, began having the relationship with the girl when she was just 11-years-old.
The girl’s mother found out about the relationship when the girl left her cell phone at home in December 2016. Her mother discovered “sexually explicit text messages” from Miller.
Those messages included suggestions about where the two should have sex next.
When the girl’s mother confronted her, the girl admitted Miller had been having sex with her for the past six months and had been touching her sexually for a year prior.
Miller was convicted of rape of a child, aggravated statutory rape and aggravated sexual battery.
He is facing a minimum of 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced by Judge James Lammey Jr.
