Memphis man convicted of sex trafficking, sentenced to 30 years in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man will be behind federal prison bars for the next 30 years after being convicted of sex trafficking crimes.
The U.S. Department of Justice said the man was convicted of five counts related to sex trafficking, including sex trafficking of a minor victim and sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.
Antonio Hawkins, 41, took three women from New Orleans to Houston to put them on the “prostitution track” in 2016, according to a release from the DOJ.
While in Houston, officials said Hawkins picked up a 15-year-old runaway and put her “on the track” as well.
Investigators said Hawkins brought them all to Memphis to work. All of the women, including the minor, testified that Hawkins threatened to – and did – use violence to keep them from leaving him.
Hawkins struck them, pointed a gun at them and fired warning shots, and once even “used a hot hair iron” to intimidate the women into doing as he instructed, according to the release.
Hawkins’ trial lasted three days in federal court in July 2018, and he was sentenced on Friday.
