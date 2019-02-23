Memphis man convicted of sexually assaulting girlfriend during argument inside home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting his girlfriend during an argument inside their home.
Investigators said Joseph Moran, 30, sexually assaulted his girlfriend on July 17, 2016 inside their apartment on Jack Kramer Drive.
Moran’s girlfriend told authorities he pulled off her clothes and forced her outside. She said Moran then pulled her back inside the condo and forced her upstairs, where he sexually assaulted her.
Moran was convicted Thursday on two counts of sexual battery and one count of domestic assault.
Moran will be sentenced in March by Judge W. Mark Ward.
