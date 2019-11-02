0 Memphis man credits College GameDay with helping him share his story

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man said because of ESPN's College Game his tragedy turned into a worldwide testimony.

Fletcher Cleves, a former Cordova High School and Lambuth University football player said after becoming paralyzed in a car accident by a driver who was texting and driving, College Game Day put his story in the main light in 2015.

Fletcher Cleves still gets exited when he thinks back to his time on the College Game Day set.

"People don't understand how crazy the atmosphere is, Cleves said.

College Game Day invited Cleves and his family for their set up at the Alabama vs Ole Miss game in 2015.

There Cleves, a former football player shared his story of being paralyzed in a car accident his freshmen year in college.

Cleves said a driver texting and driving crashed into his car.

Cleves partnered with AT&T and ESPN for a tour on the importance of not texting and driving.

"Once it went on College Game Day it was like to the sky. To the moon it went, the story was just phenomenal. It gave me the though that my story really could help somebody," Cleaves said.

Cleves told FOX13's Jeremy Pierre being featured on College Game Day inspired him to travel spreading his message to as many as possible.

"Overcoming adversity a lot of crappy stuff happens to everybody but its not what happens to you. its how you respond to it that makes you who you are," Cleaves said.

Cleves' said Memphis being front and center of sports entertainment on ESPN's College Game Day will be like any other city the traveling show visited.

"I am definitely hoping I see some Mane signs out there tomorrow," Cleaves said.

To learn more about Fletcher Cleves story click on this link https://www.fletchercleaves.com/about#bio

