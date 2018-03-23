  • Memphis man critical after being stabbed by brother

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after being stabbed by his brother downtown.

    The incident happened Thursday night around 8:35 p.m. at Hernando Street & Vance Avenue.

    The victim was was rushed to Regional One Medical Center following the stabbing. The suspect fled the scene. 

    If you have any information, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

