Memphis man critical after being stabbed by brother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after being stabbed by his brother downtown.
The incident happened Thursday night around 8:35 p.m. at Hernando Street & Vance Avenue.
The victim was was rushed to Regional One Medical Center following the stabbing. The suspect fled the scene.
If you have any information, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Trending stories:
- School district cuts one day off school week; students will only go for four days a week
- Memphis mother opens fire on woman in church parking lot
- Brawl at Memphis IHOP breaks out after manager confronts unruly party
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}