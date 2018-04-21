Memphis man dead after drowning in Sardis Lake

SARDIS, Miss. - Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby told FOX13 a Memphis man was pulled from Sardis Lake, Saturday morning.
First responders said the man was dead after drowning in the lake.
The Sheriff said the man was going fishing but had trouble starting his boat, then fell overboard.
Investigators said the man was underwater for about 15 minutes before emergency responders pulled him out.
The man was taken to a Batesville hospital, where he later died.
Deputies said the drowning happened near a boat ramp on Engineers Point in Sardis Lake.
The victim's name will not be released until family members are notified.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}