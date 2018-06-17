  • Memphis man dead after hit and run in Midtown

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a deadly hit and run around midnight Saturday night.

    Investigators arrived on the scene at Jefferson and Claybrook in Midtown.

    One man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police told FOX13 the suspect fled the scene.

    If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

