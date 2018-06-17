Memphis man dead after hit and run in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a deadly hit and run around midnight Saturday night.
Investigators arrived on the scene at Jefferson and Claybrook in Midtown.
One man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police told FOX13 the suspect fled the scene.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
@ midnight, officers responded to Jefferson & Claybrook on a hit & run crash where a pedestrian was struck. A male was pronounced deceased on the scene. The susp responsible fled the scene. Any1 w/ info pertaining to this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 17, 2018
