Memphis man denied beer sale, then destroys gas station

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a gas station vandal near the 1300 block of Elvis Presley in South Memphis.

    Around 5 a.m. Monday morning, a man entered the Fast Fuels Gas Station are tried to buy beer, but he was denied services.

    The man then became irate and turned over several food and drink displays. Investigators said he damaged merchandise and broke glass displays out of several gas pumps.

    Police told FOX13 the at least $10,000 in damages were done. 

    This incident was also captured on surveillance cameras.

    No arrests have been made at this point.

    If you have any information on this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

