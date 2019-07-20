Memphis man dies after being attacked by multiple ‘aggressive dogs,' police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man died after being attacked by multiple “aggressive dogs,” according to police.
MPD officials said the attack happened around 2 a.m. on July 18 at the intersection of East Belle Haven and Meadowbrook.
When officers arrived, they found Mario Moore, 40, near the intersection with lacerations all over his body.
Investigators said they then found “multiple aggressive dogs” across the street, and witnesses said those dogs were responsible for the attack.
Moore was rushed to Regional One, but he later died from his injuries.
Memphis Animal Services recovered five dogs from the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
