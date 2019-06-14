  • Memphis man dies after truck collided with train, causing derailment and traffic to be shutdown

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A man has died after his truck collided with a train in Germantown.

    Police said Marco Brooks, 40, of Memphis, was initially rushed to Regional One in critical condition. However, he later died from his injuries.

    The train derailment has caused a large portion of a popular road to be shutdown indefinitely. Officials said work will continue throughout the night, and they hope to resume "normal traffic sometime tomorrow."

    According to Germantown police, the train derailed on Poplar Pike between Poplar Avenue and Forest Hill-Irene after hitting a truck.

    The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Poplar Pike. 

    Police said a portion of the train derailed after it collided with an EBOX dumpster truck. Officers said the truck was on a private drive crossing the tracks when the crash happened.

    FOX13 crews on scene observed traffic being diverted away from where the train derailed. Debris lined the roadway as the truck spilled off the tracks, and traffic is shut down “indefinitely” surrounding the scene. 

