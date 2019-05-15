0 Memphis man driving home from work claims strangers tried to shoot him at traffic light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was stopped at an intersection in Memphis while driving home when he heard someone in the car next to him start talking. Moments later, gunfire erupted, and bullets came flying into his vehicle.

The incident happened on May 11. The victim told police he was driving northbound on McLean when he stopped at the traffic light at Chelsea.

The man said he heard someone in the car next to him say something, but he ignored it. That person kept talking and the victim eventually rolled down his window.

He looked over and saw four men in a white Nissan. One of them said, “I oughta clap on your b**** a**,” according to a police report from the incident.

The victim told police he tried to drive off – and at that moment he heard gunshots being fired. The man thought he had been shot, so he called 911 and drove to his mother’s house, the police report says.

It turns out he was not shot, but there were scratches on his hand from broken glass.

Police arrived and noted 14 bullet holes in the passenger’s side of the victim’s vehicle. One of the bullets hit the radio in the center console, which caused it to shatter. Investigators believe that likely caused the victim’s injury.

No arrests have been made. If you have information regarding the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

