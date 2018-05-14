0 Memphis man faces life imprisonment after multiple cigarette robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is guilty on one-county of felon in possession of ammunition after a three-day trial in federal court.

Investigators said Tavares Clayborn, 28, was in the area of Hampton Place and South New Orleans St. in South Memphis in November 2017. He was with a group of his friends when an argument took place.

Police said Clayborn was arguing with his friend when he shot him once in the leg.

When MP arrived on the scene, they found eight spent shell casing of a 7.62 X 39-millimeter Tulammo ammunition, as well as a backpack containing a 50-round drum magazine.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, as an armed career criminal, Clayborn faces a mandatory minimum 15-year-sentence.

Clayborn has been charged with several counts of affecting interstate commerce by robbery and using a firearm in the commission of robbery. Robbery charges result from a string of robberies of delivery truck drivers. Cigarettes were taken over a period of 11 months in 2016 to 2017.

Clayborn's trial is set for July 2018. The Department of Justice told FOX13 he faces 360 months up to life imprisonment.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant released the following statement:

“Violent crime reduction remains the top priority of this office and the Department of Justice. The ammunition charge is evidence of the aggressive approach by this office to removing the worst of the worst from our streets. This jury verdict finding this armed career criminal guilty demonstrates that the community is Fed Up with repeat offenders who have dedicated their lives to lawlessness and violence.”



