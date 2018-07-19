Memphis man facing charges for stealing Lexus from dealership lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is facing serious charges after being accused of stealing a Lexus car from a car lot.
And this isn’t the first time he has been accused of doing it.
Police said Terrell Jiles went to the Lexus dealership on Ridgeway Road and began looking at cars.
Soon after a salesperson approached him, he made off with a Lexus model.
Last month, police arrested Jiles June 2 after being found in a stolen Lexus with 18 other sets of stolen car keys.
How police said the man was able to get away with the vehicle, and how the saleswoman was injured in the process – on FOX13 News at 5.
