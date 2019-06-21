Memphis man facing decades in prison for abducting, beating girlfriend after family gathering

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A jury convicted a Memphis man for abducting and beating his girlfriend in 2016.
According to court documents, the incident happened on May 29, 2016. The victim said she and her boyfriend – Charlie Evans, 42 – had been at a family gathering when Evans became “angry and threatened her.”
The 50-year-old victim told investigators Evans took her to a wooded area where he beat her. He then drove her to a motel in Downtown Memphis and would not let her leave.
She said Evans repeatedly hit her in the head, face and body over a period of several hours.
When they finally left the motel, the victim said they ran out of gas in Germantown, and she was able to call police. Evans was then arrested, and the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Evans was found guilty of especially aggravated kidnapping. Officials said because of prior felonies, Evans faces 40-60 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 18.
He remains in the Shelby County Jail awaiting sentencing.
