Memphis man fighting for his life after motorcycle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning.
At 8:05 a.m. MPD responded to a crash at Holmes and Airways involving a motorcycle.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 14, 2018
The male driving the motorcycle was transported critical to Regional One.
Investigators told FOX13 the crash happened at 8:05 at Holmes and Airways with one motorcycle.
The man driving th motorcycle was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
