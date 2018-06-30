Memphis man found dead in alleyway after overnight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a deadly shooting in South Memphis early Saturday morning.
Investigators were called to the alleyway behind the 700 block of Porter around 1 a.m.
A 37-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information on this deadly shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
June 30th, @ 1am, officers responded to a shooting call in the alleyway behind 770 Porter. One male, 37, was located w/ a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased. No suspect info is available. If any1 has info concerning this murder, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 30, 2018
