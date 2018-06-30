  • Memphis man found dead in alleyway after overnight shooting

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a deadly shooting in South Memphis early Saturday morning.

    Investigators were called to the alleyway behind the 700 block of Porter around 1 a.m.

    A 37-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    If you have any information on this deadly shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

