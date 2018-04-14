Memphis man found dead in his car, arrest made

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police made an arrest after a Southeast Memphis homicide.
Officers were called to the 4500 block of Cognac Cove March 28th.
Police found Christopher Smith unresponsive inside his vehicle. Memphis Fire pronounced Smith dead on the scene.
The Shelby County Medical Examiner's Officer determined Smith's death to be a criminal homicide due to gunshot wounds.
Another victim was shot in the leg by the suspects. He was transported to Regional One and later released.
Investigators developed Demerrick Porter as a suspect for this murder.
April 12th at 11:30 p.m., officers were near 3900 Elvis Presley when they found Demerrick Porter.
He was then transported to jail for booking.
