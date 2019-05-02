Memphis man found dead in river days after crashing vehicle off I-55 with 6-year-old inside

DESOTO CO., Miss. - Authorities have found the body of a man in a river in DeSoto County days after he went missing following a crash on an interstate.
Frederick Street, 53, had been missing since he crashed his SUV in a flooded field off I-55 around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, Street was crossing the Coldwater Bridge going north on I-55 when he slid across the median, through southbound traffic and off the road.
Officials said Street’s 6-year-old daughter was in the car. After he crashed into the swamp area, he ran off and left her in the vehicle.
Witnesses said Street waded into the water as police arrived on scene and had not been seen for days.
Deputies discovered Street’s body around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Coldwater River bottom.
Family said he could not swim.
No one else was injured during the incident, and Street’s daughter is with family.
