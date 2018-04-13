  • Memphis man found dead outside motel, victim identified

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have identified 22-year-old Marcus Price as the man found dead outside a Memphis motel.

    RELATED: Man found dead outside Memphis motel

    According to MPD, they received a call around 10 a.m. for a "man down call" at the Memphis Inn Motel, which is located in the 4800 block of American Way. 

    Police told FOX13, the man was located pronounced deceased on the scene. Police later confirmed with FOX13, the man suffered from a gunshot wound.

    We will keep you updated on this situation one additional information is available. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis man found dead outside motel, victim identified

  • Headline Goes Here

    69-year-old carjacked, beaten on the way to bible study

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis pastor carjacked in South Memphis, suspect turns himself in

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man rushed to hospital after critical shooting in Whitehaven

  • Headline Goes Here

    Iraqi monster tale in running for international Booker prize