Memphis man found dead outside motel, victim identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have identified 22-year-old Marcus Price as the man found dead outside a Memphis motel.
RELATED: Man found dead outside Memphis motel
According to MPD, they received a call around 10 a.m. for a "man down call" at the Memphis Inn Motel, which is located in the 4800 block of American Way.
Police told FOX13, the man was located pronounced deceased on the scene. Police later confirmed with FOX13, the man suffered from a gunshot wound.
We will keep you updated on this situation one additional information is available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}