Memphis man found face down in field, death investigation underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police say a Memphis man was found face down in a field near Macon Rd.
MPD told FOX13 the cause of death is unknown at this time.
Witnesses say the body was found across the street from a former day care center.
Officers responded to the scene in the 3400 block of Macon Rd. Thursday afternoon.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Officers are on the scene of a man down call at 3490 Macon. The male victim was found face down in a field. The cause of death is undetermined at this time. This is an ongoing death investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 26, 2018
