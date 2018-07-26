  • Memphis man found face down in field, death investigation underway

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police say a Memphis man was found face down in a field near Macon Rd.

    MPD told FOX13 the cause of death is unknown at this time.

    Witnesses say the body was found across the street from a former day care center.

    Officers responded to the scene in the 3400 block of Macon Rd. Thursday afternoon.

    This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

