Memphis man found guilty of felony gun possession, firing shots outside restaurant

A Memphis man has been convicted of felony firearm possession, according to Shelby County court documents.
According to investigators, Stephen Derring, 47, was involved in a physical altercation outside of Ralph’s Bar and Grill, located on the 5100 block of Millbranch Road.
Investigators reported Derring drove to a nearby apartment complex and returned to the restaurant with a firearm.
Derring fired a gunshot before leaving the scene and heading back to the apartments, according to investigators.
Investigators stated Derring attempted to escape police, but officers arrested him and retrieved the firearm.
The suspect faces up to ten years in prison and is set for sentencing on September 19, 2019.
