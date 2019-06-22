0 Memphis man hands out food, water to those still without power following massive storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 1,000 MLGW customers are still without power across the Memphis area.

While thousands of customers remained in the dark, a Memphis man traveled around the city giving food and cold water to those without power on Friday.

Larry Hunter spoke with FOX13 just before he gave out the last of the food in his trailer.

"I gave away ice, anything that could make their day. When you don't have any electricity in your house you are just glad to have anything people want to give you,” Hunter said.

Hunter said at the beginning of the day he packed his trailer to capacity with food and cold water to give to people in communities.

He said his goal centered around reaching every home where people went without power due to Wednesday night’s storm.

Hunter told FOX13’s Jeremy Pierre he traveled to neighborhoods in Whitehaven, Frayser, Downtown, and South Memphis on Friday.

Hunter said he’s received calls from people hearing about the help from all over the city.

"Utilities has been out four to five hours. Your milk is going to spoil, certain meats is going to spoil. People are going through hard times right now,” Hunter said.

According to the MLGW outage map, all outages are expected to be clear by 11:30 p.m.

Hunter said he believes more long-term outages could come this summer and have a more drastic effect on people as it gets hotter.

"This is not going to be the last time. All through the summer we are going to have someone go without electricity,” Hunter said.

