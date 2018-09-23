Memphis man hit and killed by driver in Jeep; suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators were on the scene of a fatal crash in Binghampton early Saturday morning.
Officers told FOX13 the crash happened on Summer Ave. and Holmes Rd.
MPD found a man struck on the scene. The driver responsible fled the scene.
The 54-year-old was taken to Regional One in critical condition, he was later pronounced dead.
Police said the driver's vehicle was a 2012-2018 maroon over charcoal Jeep Cherokee with possible damage to the middle or passengers side of the hood.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
